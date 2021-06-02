Merkle Integrates Merkury into Salesforce CDP

Dentsu and its Merkle customer experience management unit have integrated the Merkury identity resolution and data platform into the Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP), allowing companies using Salesforce CDP to capture, unify, and activate their customer data across all channels without third-party cookies.

"As recent industry news affirms, the impending deprecation of third-party cookies is a certainty, and brands must transform in order to deliver privacy-safe and real-time customer experience," said John Lee, corporate chief strategy officer of Merkle/CXM, in a statement. "Delivering personalized experiences is only possible by understanding who customers are, recognizing what's important to them, and by interacting with them in real time. The integration of Merkury's identity resolution capabilities with Salesforce CDP empowers brands to transform cross-channel experiences."

"Merkury's integration with Salesforce CDP will enhance and accelerate the growth of first-party customer data, allowing enterprise brands to expand insights, cross-channel personalization, and addressable media targeting opportunities in an environment that protects the privacy of the consumer," said Chris O'Hara, vice president of product marketing at Salesforce, in a statement.