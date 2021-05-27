Certain Joins the Zoom App Marketplace

Certain, a provider of strategic event experience solutions, has been added to the Zoom App Marketplace, providing Zoom's customers and partners access to Certain's data analytics and engagement tools for events.

Certain's integration will allow customers to use attendance and engagement data and create a fully branded, dynamic event website and registration experience for simple webinars or more complex virtual and hybrid events. Certain provides customers with data captured from events or webinars in Zoom and syncs that data in real time with sales and marketing technologies via Certain's real-time data engine.