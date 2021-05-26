Onfido Launches Face Authenticate

Onfido, a customer identity verification and authentication provider, has launched Onfido Face Authenticate, which adds a biometric face authenticator and security tools, including Onfido Private Key Encryption, to its Real Identity Platform.

"Identity fraud losses cost $56 billion last year as more businesses adopted a digital-first approach to customer onboarding, providing a larger landscape for fraudsters to attack," said Alex Valle, chief product officer of Onfido, in a statement. "Onfido Face Authenticate, in tandem with our verification product, provides a more robust identity lifecycle solution for businesses, ensuring the people accessing online accounts are the same legitimate people who were verified at registration, without compromising user experience or privacy."

Onfido Face Authenticate leverages 3D Face Liveness Detection AI during user authentication. Compatible with billions of iOS and Android devices, tablets, and PCs, users simply take a three-second video selfie. Onfido then recreates the 3D shape of the user's face and matches it to the biometric data provided when his real identity was established at registration, enabling repeat access for high-risk or high-value moments like account recovery, product enrollment, high-value transactions, remote access, and gig employment.

The system can even operate in low-light conditions by modulating the screen brightness of the device. Onfido Face Authenticate leverages FaceTec's 3D FaceMap technology to achieve a false acceptance rate of less than one in 12.8 million.

Onfido's suite of identity verification products benefits from pre-built integrations with all the major Identity and access management providers, such as Okta, Auth0, ForgeRock, and Salesforce.