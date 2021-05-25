LinkedIn Adds Event Capabilities to LinkedIn Marketing

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions is rolling out new features to help marketers reach new audiences with relevant content, amplify brand presence, and drive business.

These new features include the following:

Boosting: With the click of a button, marketers can boost any organic post that they notice is performing well, turning organic posts into paid ads that appear on the LinkedIn feed. Now, marketers can decide whether to boost posts in real time based on performance, vs. putting paid dollars behind their strategies upfront.

"Starting today, you can easily boost any high-performing organic post directly from your LinkedIn Page. With the click of a button and a few payment details, you can easily give your most engaging or time-sensitive content a little boost to quickly expand your audience reach. It's as simple as it sounds and the newest way to reach a broader audience without having to learn how to use any new marketing tools," Rishi Jobanputra, a senior director of product management at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.

Event Ads: Now marketers can amplify their events with ads to maximize attendance and gain insight into the impact of their Event spend.

"By appearing right in the LinkedIn feed, the Event Ad feature helps you promote your event by highlighting key event details, like date, time, and how to join your event, to an entirely new audience, while also allowing members to learn if a mutual connection has expressed interest in attending," Jobanputra wrote. "With Event Ads, marketers can ensure that they're getting in front of the professionals that matter most to them to drive registrations, and event organizers have clear visibility into how many LinkedIn members clicked on or saw an ad and registered for their event, giving them full visibility into the effectiveness of their campaign."

Custom Streaming: Users can broadcast their next LinkedIn Live stream using their favorite streaming tool, like Zoom, WebEx or OBS, with a Microsoft Teams integration to come soon.

Event Analytics: Marketers gain access to aggregated reach, engagement, and firmographic metrics that will help them communicate the value of events and optimize for future ones.

Mobile Page Analytics: Marketers gain on-the-go visibility into how their LinkedIn Page is performing, whether organic or paid, all from within the LinkedIn mobile app.