Chorus.ai Launches Momentum to Transform Relationship Visibility Inside CRM

Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence platform provider for revenue teams, today released Momentum by Chorus, a native Salesforce experience that aggregates every interaction from emails, calls, and video meetings to highlight key moments across the relationship history.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Momentum helps revenue teams identify and mitigate deal risks and forecast pipeline.

"Momentum is the culmination of years of work to solve a fundamental problem for revenue leaders: the ability to make smart decisions based on the limited relationship context available in the CRM," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "We're excited to put the R back in the CRM by harnessing relationship insights from real customer interactions across the entire buyers' journey. Momentum leverages the voice of the customer to know where deals stand and project where they are headed so leaders can forecast accurately and impact deal outcomes."

"With Momentum, this is the first time that I can rely on timely and accurate data to see where there are potential roadblocks to a deal closing without depending on anecdotal evidence," said Michaela Downs, head of sales operations at Benchling, in a statement. "When doing deal reviews and pipeline forecasts, I need to feel confident that I'm accurately projecting our closed-won opportunities. Chorus has been a game changer for me and enables me to confidently position my work to all of our executive leadership."

"The CRM as we know it has changed with the launch of Momentum," said Dominik Facher, vice president of product and engineering at Chorus.ai, in a statement. "Bringing the voice of the customer to the CRM has always been a challenge and something that has always been missing. Momentum delivers that customer context in the form of conversations, messages, and any type of interaction that revenue teams have with their clients. It goes so far as to literally bring the customer's voice from actual calls or video meetings via a native video player viewable in your client account in the CRM."