AnyClip Adds to Its Video Analytics Platform

Fueled by a $47 million funding round, AnyClip is introducing the expanded AnyClip platform for video analytics.

Anyclip offers a fully automated and centralized platform for video management; distribution; contextualization and analytics; and monetization, powered by its proprietary visual intelligence. Capable of harvesting data from video 10 times faster than real time, the Anyclip platform's use cases include centralized reporting and video performance analytics, internal and external communications solutions for live events and video-on-demand optimization, contextual targeting and monetization tools, and video merchandising and creative streaming formats.

"Video is now the leading communications medium for businesses around the world, but this tectonic shift to video has resulted in an infinite amount of new content that's nearly impossible to navigate," said AnyClip President and CEO Gil Becker in a statement. "Our visual intelligence platform is helping bring order to this chaos for businesses in all industries, of all sizes, and in any language. Powered by this new investment, AnyClip is expanding to address the needs of a huge untapped market for an automated platform that makes videos more discoverable, actionable, and personalized."

"There is a revolution coming in the way enterprises use video to convey their message and their identity," ;Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of lead investor JVP and Anyclip's board chairman, said in a statement. "For the first time, AI meets video. Companies and organizations are now working to utilize this to create a new mode of communications, internally and externally, in all areas where video dominates in a much stronger way than text. Whether it's how to create videos for consumers or training videos for the organization, or learning how to manage conferences run by video on Zoom which need intelligent management in the retrieving of content. This is a new era, and AnyClip is a vital tool for anyone embarking upon it."