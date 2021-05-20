MindTickle Adds Call AI Conversational Intelligence to Sales Coaching

MindTickle, a sales readiness technology provider, today released Call AI, an artificial intelligence-enhanced conversation intelligence solution for sales leaders to pinpoint gaps and identify winning behaviors to grow revenue.

Integrated with MindTickle's coaching capabilities, Call AI helps revenue leaders make targeted improvements to help their salespeople close more deals. It includes call recording, call sharing and collaboration, and CRM integration.

With Call AI, sales leaders can enhance the impact of readiness programs by incorporating teachable moments from live conversations and analyze sales conversations to determine the effect of readiness programs on sales execution. They can also measure and compare individual interactions with benchmark best practices with AI-generated call scores. With this information, managers gain insight into individual and team readiness, and reps are automatically prescribed individualized follow-up training, coaching, and practice accordingly.