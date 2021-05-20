MindTickle Adds Call AI Conversational Intelligence to Sales Coaching
MindTickle, a sales readiness technology provider, today released Call AI, an artificial intelligence-enhanced conversation intelligence solution for sales leaders to pinpoint gaps and identify winning behaviors to grow revenue.
Integrated with MindTickle's coaching capabilities, Call AI helps revenue leaders make targeted improvements to help their salespeople close more deals. It includes call recording, call sharing and collaboration, and CRM integration.
With Call AI, sales leaders can enhance the impact of readiness programs by incorporating teachable moments from live conversations and analyze sales conversations to determine the effect of readiness programs on sales execution. They can also measure and compare individual interactions with benchmark best practices with AI-generated call scores. With this information, managers gain insight into individual and team readiness, and reps are automatically prescribed individualized follow-up training, coaching, and practice accordingly.
"Call AI introduces an industry-first conversation intelligence solution that helps companies not only pinpoint what works well in customer interactions, but also identify areas of improvement so reps and teams can achieve their full potential," said Nishant Mungali, co-founder and chief product officer of MindTickle, in a statement. "With Call AI, rather than simply looking at the health of a deal, revenue leaders can actually take corrective action to improve the ability of their sales people to deliver a better customer experience and business outcomes. We will continue to introduce new capabilities and functionality to build on our sales readiness foundational concepts—conversation intelligence, training, coaching and practice—so that we can help organizations engage and develop their teams at scale to achieve their revenue objectives."
"I can't spend my entire workday listening to every single recorded meeting conducted by our sales reps, but it's still important that I make sure their conversations are productive and on message," said Rick Gouveia, chief revenue officer at Turing Video, in a statement. "With the recordings and transcripts provided by Call AI, I can get a feel right away as to why a rep can't close a piece of business, and I can coach them into better results."
"Ultimately, we want to use Call AI as a learning tool," said Aradhana Ravindra, director of sales enablement and training at Turing Video, in a statement. "Insight gained from Call AI provides direction for us to recalibrate certain aspects of our sales enablement program. It's been key to refining our own training."