Medallia Unveils Developer Platform and Medallia Go at Experience 21 Day 2

Medallia today launched the Medallia Developer Platform and Medallia Go, an out-of-the-box customer experience platform for midsize companies, during the Day 2 keynote at its Experience 21 virtual user conference.

After pilots with more than 100 hospitality companies, Medallia Go is generally available for property management and hospitality companies, with future expansion to include tailored offerings for credit unions, business and professional services, and healthcare, among other industries.

Medallia Go offers real-time customer feedback capabilities, industry benchmarking, machine learning and text analytics, personalized dashboards and reports, and social media integrations.

"We're eager to introduce Medallia Go, our new technology platform designed to level the playing field for brands looking to provide great customer experience. Offering peer and industry benchmarking analytics and other powerful tools, Medallia Go enables brands to uncover the secret sauce that goes into creating meaningful customer experiences and find ways to quickly improve," said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna.

The Medallia Developer Platform, meanwhile, will enable customers, partners, and developers to unlock Medallia Experience Cloud and create Medallia apps and API integrations for employee and customer experiences.

The Medallia Developers Platform is designed to help companies design, test, launch, and monetize apps; access a community of developers; and deliver secure and scalable integrations across Medallia's suite of solutions. It provides a hub of self-service resources for developers, including how-to-guides, documentation, and a community forum for sharing best practices and getting answers to questions from trusted peers.