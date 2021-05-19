Smartly.io Acquires Viralspace

Smartly.io has acquired Viralspace.ai, a startup offering artificial intelligence-driven creative optimization for digital advertising. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Apple's release of iOS 14 underscores the need for optimizing creative performance," said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and co-founder of Smartly.io, in a statement. "When the algorithms brands have long relied on are failing them, creative becomes an increasingly valuable lever to pull. It's the silver bullet needed to drive performance, but powerful performance improvement requires superior technology. With our acquisition of Viralspace.ai, we're gaining a tailored solution that can help drive greater creative intelligence to a degree of sophistication unseen elsewhere in the market."

"It's time for marketers to tap into the full potential of creative advertising," said Hiro Tien, CEO and co-founder of Viralspace.ai, in a statement. "For the first time, brands have an opportunity to understand precisely what will resonate with consumers within the most powerful part of their ad: the creative. Creative data is, for most brands, an untapped gold mine. With powerful, proprietary AI to tag and tailor creative elements for each brand, advertisers can understand what resonates in real time. Combining our solution with Smartly.io's leading platform gives our customers a major advantage to compete, delivering more effective and engaging ads."