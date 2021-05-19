European CRM Market Shows Signs of Consolidation

Enreach, a European provider of unified communications solutions (UCaaS), has acquired Finnish UCaaS provider Benemen, Netherlands-based Go2the.cloud (G2C) and Prewest, and United Kingdom-based Pace Telecom.

In an unrelated deal, Efficy, a Belgian CRM software vendor, and its Dutch sector peer PerfectView are joining forces. Both companies will continue to operate from their own offices under their own names.

Enreach's cooperation with Benemen enables it to enter the Finnish market. Benemen has already developed interfaces for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft Teams. With the help of Microsoft Cloud Service provider G2C, Enreach acquires even more expertise in equipping digital workplaces with Microsoft. And, to expand its client bases in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, Enreach is bringing Dutch telecommunications provider Prewest as well as U.K.-based cloud telephony specialist Pace Telecom on board.

Meanwhile, the Efficy-PerfectView deal brings together two European CRM market leaders with a combined customer base of more than 15,000 clients across 45 countries.