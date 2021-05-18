Omnicom and InfoSum Partner on Data Collaboration

Annalect, the data and analytics division of Omnicom Group, is partnering with InfoSum, a data collaboration technology provider, expanding Annalect's global first-party data management capabilities.

The partnership enables privacy-first data matching, onboarding, and cleanroom capabilities through the Omni platform. As a result, marketers can connect their own first-party data to a greater number of data sources while protecting consumer privacy and data integrity of each party.

InfoSum capabilities will be integrated into Omni, Omnicom's marketing orchestration and insights platform, enabling Omnicom clients to use InfoSum's additional data collaboration approaches within the Omni application suite as an alternative to traditional data sharing and onboarding tools.