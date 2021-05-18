Omnicom and InfoSum Partner on Data Collaboration
Annalect, the data and analytics division of Omnicom Group, is partnering with InfoSum, a data collaboration technology provider, expanding Annalect's global first-party data management capabilities.
The partnership enables privacy-first data matching, onboarding, and cleanroom capabilities through the Omni platform. As a result, marketers can connect their own first-party data to a greater number of data sources while protecting consumer privacy and data integrity of each party.
InfoSum capabilities will be integrated into Omni, Omnicom's marketing orchestration and insights platform, enabling Omnicom clients to use InfoSum's additional data collaboration approaches within the Omni application suite as an alternative to traditional data sharing and onboarding tools.
"Adding an independent clean room provider to the Omni infrastructure will empower our clients to connect their first-party data with media and commerce platforms, as well as their broader supply-chain partners, while respecting consumer privacy," said Annalect Global CEO Slavi Samardzija in a statement. "This will maximize the value of their data with the power of Omni applications."
"InfoSum is built on the principles of privacy, security, and trust between parties. This makes us an ideal partner for Annalect. Our integration with Omni means that sensitive customer data need not move between databases in order to be enriched and activated in an increasingly complex advertising ecosystem. This creates value for brands, media companies, and data partners," said Brian Lesser, chairman and CEO of InfoSum, in a statement.
"Independent clean rooms form the bedrock of any future-looking identity and data solution," said Tim Petrycki, Annalect's global head of data strategy, in a statement. "This partnership with Infosum allows even deeper collaboration with Omni and our clients' data."
