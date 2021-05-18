Dialpad Partners with Intercom
Dialpad, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered communication and collaboration, has joined the Intercom App Partner Program to bring sales and support teams a seamless experience across voice and messaging.
This new integration allows Intercom users to switch between Dialpad's AI-powered calling and Intercom's business messenger during interactions with customers. Agents can call customers from an Intercom chat, and log that interaction in both Intercom and Dialpad. The app uses Intercom's private chat log, visible only to Intercom users, to log Dialpad's proprietary Voice Intelligence link and recording. Dialpad Voice Intelligence includes live transcription, real-time recommendations and call sentiment.
Intercom's Messenger enables personal, conversational experiences between businesses and customers, and its accompanying management tools and automation provide personalized customer interactions managed across channels. Intercom is powered by a connected customer data platform that seamlessly integrates with CRMs and other tools, including Salesforce, Marketo, and Zendesk.
"This is a unique partnership. Dialpad and Intercom are not just technology partners, but also each others' customers. We know firsthand how powerful each platform is, making today's launch really exciting," said Brian Peterson, co-founder and chief technology officer of Dialpad, in a statement. "Both Dialpad and Intercom are committed to empowering sales and support teams to be more productive. Through this partnership, Intercom users have direct, seamless access to Dialpad's powerful voice technology and reliable business phone services within Intercom's business messenger."
"Dialpad is the newest brand to grow its business by integrating with Intercom and joining the Intercom App Partner Program," said Leandra Fishman, chief revenue officer of Intercom, in a statement. "Conversational, messenger-based experiences are becoming the dominant channel between businesses and customers, and the Dialpad app will drive more personal, engaging, and frictionless customer interactions."