Dialpad Partners with Intercom

Dialpad, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered communication and collaboration, has joined the Intercom App Partner Program to bring sales and support teams a seamless experience across voice and messaging.

This new integration allows Intercom users to switch between Dialpad's AI-powered calling and Intercom's business messenger during interactions with customers. Agents can call customers from an Intercom chat, and log that interaction in both Intercom and Dialpad. The app uses Intercom's private chat log, visible only to Intercom users, to log Dialpad's proprietary Voice Intelligence link and recording. Dialpad Voice Intelligence includes live transcription, real-time recommendations and call sentiment.

Intercom's Messenger enables personal, conversational experiences between businesses and customers, and its accompanying management tools and automation provide personalized customer interactions managed across channels. Intercom is powered by a connected customer data platform that seamlessly integrates with CRMs and other tools, including Salesforce, Marketo, and Zendesk.