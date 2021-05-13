Delphix Releases Data Compliance Capabilities for Salesforce

Delphix, a provider of programmable data infrastructure, today released capabilities that can help Salesforce users protect data privacy and security, while unlocking the value in Salesforce data across clouds and on-premises data centers.

"Companies depend on the data in Salesforce," said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix's CEO, in a statement. "But siloed data environments, privacy regulations, and lack of integrated data protection pose a significant governance and management challenge. We provide the only comprehensive solution to solve all three of these data challenges." "We know that Salesforce data is at the core of enterprise customer relationships. That customer data, however, contains massive amounts of personally identifiable information, leading to high risk. We're excited to be a part of the Salesforce partner ecosystem and bring our market-leading compliance offerings to their customers, enabling fast and compliant use of data," said Jason Grauel, Delphix's vice president of product management, in a statement.

Delphix’s solution enables companies to do the following:

Eliminate compliance risk for CRM data in user acceptance test (UAT) environments;

Automate masking and de-identification of personal or sensitive information within CRM datasets without destroying referential integrity and data consistency;

Automate data synchronization and provisioning across multiple clouds;

Replicate and provision Salesforce data into integration testing and UAT environments in private data centers or public clouds;

Accelerate integration testing cycles, analytics, and artificial intelligence projects;

Automate data provisioning into environments with fresh, compliant CRM data;

Archive data in Delphix;

Dedeplicate data; and

Schedule or run full and incremental backups on demand.