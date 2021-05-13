Amplitude Acquires Iteratively

Amplitude, a digital optimization company, has acquired Iteratively, a data planning and instrumentation provider, extending its integrated data management capabilities so digital teams can proactively and continuously improve data quality across their analytics and personalization solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of Iteratively, Amplitude extends its data management offering, now empowering customers with a solution for preparing data for analytics and personalization that pairs with their existing built-in capabilities for resolving identities, integrating data sources, and governing quality and access.

"Data is the crown jewel for every company. Good data quality is the critical success factor for any business to make good decisions quickly and is a dividing line between the digital disruptors and the disrupted," said Justin Bauer, executive vice president of product at Amplitude, in a statement. "Our DNA is product analytics, and we have always been committed to helping our customers make data management a seamless process so they can focus on product innovation and moving the business forward. The addition of Iteratively is another step toward delivering on a best-in-class solution, and we are thrilled to bring the expertise of the Iteratively team to Amplitude." "We founded Iteratively to solve the problem we experienced firsthand as engineering and product design leaders: data analysts and product teams have lost confidence in their data," said Patrick Thompson, Iteratively's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We built Iteratively to remove the hurdles to data quality and rebuild trust in data. We can't think of a better home than Amplitude to help ensure the success of our customers' analytics and personalization initiatives. We are thrilled to join the Amplitude team."

Iteratively is already integrated into the Amplitude Digital Optimization System alongside Amplitude Govern, its data governance application, which includes data integration, quality management and identity resolution capabilities.