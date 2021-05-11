TCN Launches TCN Operator

TCN, a provider of cloud-based call center platforms, today launched TCN Operator, the next generation of its flagship platform.

TCN Operator features an intuitive interface and a comprehensive set of automated agent tools and advanced apps that all work together.

"TCN Operator is a holistic collection of advanced call center tools that are seamlessly integrated into one cloud-based platform that puts everything in one place and allows monitoring of operations from virtually anywhere," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer of TCN, in a statement. "TCN Operator is highly customizable for meeting all the needs of a call center and, when combined with our no-contract promise, provides maximum flexibility in scaling depending on business conditions. We're very excited to launch TCN Operator and help call centers worldwide drive operational efficiency and productivity."

TCN Operator's features include the following:

Voice, email, and SMS/text communications.

Business intelligence, reporting, and analytics for a 360-degree view of call center operations. Advanced search and discovery tools through speech analytics provide insights about recorded agent-consumer interactions.

Data management and compliance tools to streamline call center practices, simplify call recordings and list management, and ensure adherence to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and other state and federal regulations.

Workforce engagement for managing all aspects of call center operations, including scheduling, forecasting, onboarding and training, evaluating performance and productivity, resolving agent-consumer conflicts, and documenting compliance.

TCN Operator seamlessly integrates with third-party services and applications, automating key tasks like automatic dialing, predictive dialing, interactive voice response (IVR) for routing calls, and interactive voice messaging (IVM) for surveys and automated payments via portals. It is accessible to agents with visual impairments and integrates with leading CRM systems and APIs, including Salesforce and Zendesk.