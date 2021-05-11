Outreach Introduces Outreach Kaia, Outreach Insights, and Outreach Success Plans

Outreach, a sales engagement technology provider, today introduced Outreach Kaia, Outreach Insights, and Outreach Success Plans at its Unleash 2021, its online user conference.

These new solutions focus on conversation intelligence, buyer sentiment, and buyer engagement to support sellers across the entire revenue cycle while capturing rich buyer behavioral data that provides managers and revenue leaders with greater visibility into pipelines and forecasts.

"The world of selling has dramatically changed and won't return to the world we all knew," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "Revenue organizations need to continuously evolve, pushing the limits of what's possible to stay ahead. That's why we made such significant investments in conversation and revenue intelligence: We're giving our customers the tools for success, pushing through the boundaries of what sales engagement once was. We're living up to our vision of reimagining the category and paving the way for a new buyer and seller engagement model."

Outreach Kaiaprovides sellers with in-the-moment coaching. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Kaia is a voice-and video-enabled virtual sales assistant that surfaces relevant sales enablement content based on real-time buyer prompts, transcribes conversations with more than 90 percent accuracy, and captures notes and action items.

Outreach Insights is an integrated reporting and analytics solution that helps sellers understand the level of interest a prospect or customer has in engaging in a sales conversation. It leverages AI to detect buyer sentiment and measure buyer emotion.

Outreach Success Plans allow sellers and buyers to collaborate on the Outreach platform to create dynamic action plans leading to mutually successful business outcomes. Now available in public beta, it coordinates and aligns sell-side and buy-side teams involved in the deal cycle. Data captured from these interactions helps revenue leaders course-correct deals that are off track and forecast with more accuracy.