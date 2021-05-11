People.ai Acquires Hero Research and Launches Embedded Salesforce Experience

People.ai, provider of a revenue operations and intelligence platform, has acquired Hero Research, a Salesforce user productivity app for pipeline management and CRM updates. In addition, People.ai is launching a new way to use its platform within Salesforce, allowing sales teams to access leading indicators related to deal and pipeline health, AI-powered insights to improve rep and team performance, and digital account plans from within their CRM systems or browsers.

"People.ai's acquisition of Hero Research is changing the game for enterprise sales teams who use Salesforce," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and CEO of People.ai, in a statement. "Companies run sales on CRM, yet virtually every rep and manager we meet runs a shadow spreadsheet to manage what's actually happening in their territories. Finally, we're able to bring the two worlds together with People.ai and Hero Research's best-in-class solution, so sales teams have the flexibility to manage their pipelines, territories, and activities in an optimal way, ultimately closing more deals." "We immediately saw the value in joining forces with People.ai," said Daniel Chen, co-founder and CEO of Hero Research, in a statement. "We think there's a huge opportunity in redefining the day-to-day sales rep experience and look forward to solidifying our leadership in the revenue operations and intelligence market." "Combining our unique dataset with People.ai's AI-driven insights creates a sales productivity solution unlike any other vendor in the market. Customers who have used the solution are reporting an increase of up to 25% in selling time," said Morgan Bender, co-founder of Hero Research, in a statement. "I'm excited to be rejoining the People.ai team and looking forward to taking the market by storm."

In addition to acquiring Hero Research, People.ai is launching an embedded Salesforce experience that lets sales reps and managers increase productivity, consume AI-driven insights, drive repeatable coaching cadence, and close more deals faster inside Salesforce. This includes the People.ai coaching console, an AI-driven cockpit that consolidates team performance, deal health, and sales rep-specific recommendations.