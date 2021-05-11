Triblio Launches Orchestration Canvas

Triblio, a provider of account-based marketing (ABM) technology, today released Orchestration Canvas, a visual ABM campaign builder.

Triblio Orchestration Canvas helps marketers orchestrate multichannel and multistage campaigns within a single drag-and-drop visual interface. It gives marketers control over the sequence and duration of cross-channel marketing campaign tactics. The visual component helps users adjust and optimize elements within the campaigns.

"With the Triblio Orchestration Canvas, we are able to provide marketers the ability to execute complex, intent-driven, orchestrated ABM campaigns through a simple visual interface. Orchestration Canvas goes one-step further in unifying the buyer experience across both sales and marketing channels," said Triblio Founder Andre Yee in a statement.

"When it comes to orchestrating cross-channel campaigns, Orchestration Canvas makes simple things simple and complex things possible," said Triblio Chief Technology Officer Mike Ball in a statement.