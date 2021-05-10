SoGoSurvey Adds Salesforce Integration in 26.0 Release

Enterprise online survey provider SoGoSurvey has rolled out its 26.0 release, featuring enhancements that allow users to integrate data and simplify survey distribution through Salesforce.

"With this release, enterprises can push and pull data with ease from Salesforce," said SoGoSurvey Chief Revenue Officer Haris Azmi in a statement. "And with the simplicity of point-and-click functionality, this is probably one of the easiest-to-use enterprise applications on the market."

With SoGoSurvey 26.0, users can incorporate Salesforce data into surveys, automatically push surveys when support cases are closed within Salesforce, and much more.