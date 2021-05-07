Sendbird Debuts Group Calls for Voice and Video

Sendbird, a mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice, and video, today unveiled group calls capabilities for voice and video. With the latest Sendbird Calls API, companies can integrate group calling functionality to web and mobile applications. It enables developers to create another social interaction channel for users and extend chat experiences.

"Everyone wants the magic of Clubhouse integrated into their digital experiences, that ability to have real, authentic group conversations within an app, and people are increasingly expecting these types of highly personal interactions," said John Kim, CEO and co-founder of Sendbird, in a statement. "Our group calls API makes it so simple for any company to build its own Clubhouse, preventing users from exiting the app in search of another messenger application, video service, or phone call."

The Sendbird platform scales chat from one-to-one to multi-user conversations at massive scale through its channel features, including group channels, open channels, and Supergroups. The latest update to Sendbird Calls introduces multi-user support for voice and video calls, making an additional layer of social interaction available for small groups. With this initial release, Sendbird's voice group calls currently accept up to 25 participants and video group calls a maximum of six participants, with larger groups coming soon.