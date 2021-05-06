Chargify Launches Business Intelligence

Chargify, providers of a billing platform for B2B cloud software, has released Chargify Business Intelligence, a self-service analytics suite that helps users create custom dashboards with real-time billing and revenue management data. Third-party data can also be streamed in to analyze alongside Chargify data.

Chargify Business Intelligence starts users with out-of-the-box reports and dashboards, but then lets them clone and customize these out-of-the-box metrics or build custom metrics from any available data. Users can even stream in data from across their business stack, such as Salesforce or Stripe, for cross analysis with their billing data.

"We're really excited to be the first subscription management platform to bring business intelligence functionality into the billing space," said Paul Lynch, CEO of Chargify, in a statement. "When you look at every other billing platform, like Zuora or Chargebee, their analytics are all very prescriptive and they're telling customers what metrics they think they should look at. With Chargify Business Intelligence, we're handing over the keys and giving our customers the control to analyze the specific data they know will be most beneficial to grow their unique businesses."

Users of the new Business Intelligence product can also export custom CSVs. Data is streamed to Chargify Business Intelligence in real time, and users can define their own metrics to segment and dive down into their data for granular insights. Chargify Business Intelligence Intelligence provides a central source for Chargify users to access their billing and revenue management data alongside all other relevant business data.

"By using Chargify Business Intelligence, every key stakeholder in the business, not just the analysts, can meaningfully understand the state of their business and uncover where they're winning and losing," said Laith Dahiyat, chief strategy officer at Chargify, in a statement. "This new feature will positively impact each and every one of our customers by providing them with unlimited reporting capabilities."

Customers who piloted the technology have already seen very positive results.

"Chargify's new BI tool has taken our speed to calculate and accuracy of MRR and financial metrics and reduced it down to a mere dashboard refresh with 100 Percent accuracy," said Jenny Leman, president of CareerPlug, in a statement. "This saves our operations and finance teams a combined two to four hours per week of manual work. CareerPlug is just barely scraping the surface of what this tool is capable of, but I am a raving fan already." "With the new Chargify BI we can measure and develop our specific KPIs with several hours saved every month and be more data-driven analyzing churn, growth, and customer loyalty," said Per Ingman, founder ofSmakbox, in a statement. "Chargify Business Intelligence is extremely powerful yet simple to use," said Adam Saye, co-founder of PT Distinction, in a statement. "The sharable dashboards are a game changer for getting the right data to the right people securely."

Business Intelligence is powered by the data analytics and event streaming capabilities of Keen.io software, which Chargify acquired in March 2020.