Semcasting Integrates with Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions, a global insights firm, will make its consumer purchasing and brand insights first-party data available within Semcasting's AudienceDesigner (ADS) Branded Data Center.

Affinity Solutions is providing actionable shopper insights reflective of consumer intentions to businesses by category, retail outlet, and preferred online channels for marketing campaigns as branded category and point-of-sale segments. Through debit and credit card transaction data from more than 90 million cardholders, Affinity provides coverage of 46 categories of purchase activity, from more than 500 retailers, including big box stores, pet stores, pharmacies, mass retailers, online insurance and mobile retailers, and ticketing sites.

"Contributing to Semcasting's industry-leading identity reach provides more opportunities for marketing campaigns to connect with the right retail consumers," said Ken Greenberg, head of solutions architecture and business development at Affinity Solutions, in a statement. "It's essential to drive customers to brand and product information websites in strategic ways that demonstrate sharpened understanding of consumers, and our data paired with Semcasting's tools strengthens that opportunity."

The Semcasting ADS platform onboards marketers' first-party and CRM data. Starting with an onboarded CRM file or a third-party segment, users can design, enhance, filter, or suppress to optimize their audiences using a growing library of segments from its Branded Data Center.