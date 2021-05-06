Linc Launches Auto-Delivery Digital Worker

Linc today launched the Auto-Delivery Digital Worker as part of its CX Automation platform that enables retailers to increase the number of auto-delivery subscription users through automated, consultative shopping experiences.

The Auto-Delivery Digital Worker intuitively informs customers which items are eligible for auto-delivery and facilitates subscription sign-ups and modifications.

"A frictionless auto-delivery experience touches so many aspects of a shopper's journey. Customers want to try out the product first before they decide whether they want to subscribe. Most sign-up processes require the customer to come back to the site, causing customer confusion and a low sign-up rate. Then there's subscription modification needs, such as skipping a month, or adding or removing items. Shoppers often realize these needs when they are not in front of a screen, and retailers are struggling for ideas on how to create a frictionless experience around the direct service moment. Linc's new Auto-Delivery Digital Worker helps retailers provide a frictionless experience throughout all of these service moments and directly improves the adoption rate of an auto-delivery program," said Fang Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Linc, in a statement.

The Auto-Delivery Digital Worker combines notification and automated chat functionalities. Personalized, conversational assistance guides shoppers to sign up and schedule their deliveries and provides ongoing updates and reminders through regular touchpoints. The Digital Worker also features personal shopping profile management that presents customers with individual recommendations on subscriptions based on their preferences, such as color, flavor, packaging size, and more.

Linc's Auto-Delivery Digital Worker is the newest addition to its portfolio of digital workers that together can automate more than 85 percent of customer inquiries throughout the entire customer journey.