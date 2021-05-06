Phrasee Partners with Braze

Phrasee, a provider of brand language optimization, has partnered with customer engagement platform provider Braze to help companies deliver the right message across channels, at scale, and always on brand.

The integration of Phrasee's artificial intelligence-powered technology with Braze will allow their joint customers to generate and optimize language used in email and push notifications to identify best-performing, brand-relevant messages. Phrasee automatically and continuously learns based on split tests.

Braze customers will be able to seamlessly use Phrasee within their Braze workflows. The tech integration wil optimize language across campaigns in subject lines, headline copy, and push notifications.