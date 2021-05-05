Frameplay Collaborates with Oracle Moat

Frameplay, a provider of in-game advertising, is integrating Oracle's Moat Measurement, a measurement and marketing analytics suite, to provide advertisers with a third-party measurement and verification solution for the in-game environment.

Frameplay now offers Oracle Moat independent impression verification and analytics. Oracle Moat’s advanced IVT detection and analytics help ensure impressions are valid, viewable, and brand-safe.