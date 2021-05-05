Frameplay Collaborates with Oracle Moat
Frameplay, a provider of in-game advertising, is integrating Oracle's Moat Measurement, a measurement and marketing analytics suite, to provide advertisers with a third-party measurement and verification solution for the in-game environment.
Frameplay now offers Oracle Moat independent impression verification and analytics. Oracle Moat’s advanced IVT detection and analytics help ensure impressions are valid, viewable, and brand-safe.
"Frameplay's collaboration with Oracle Moat signifies our joint commitment to properly measuring the intrinsic in-game impression quality and value," said Jonathon Troughton, CEO and co-founder of Frameplay, in a statement. "Advertiser access to trusted verification measurement is essential to enable the continued growth of the intrinsic in-game advertising channel as a premium solution for reaching a diverse audience of over 2.7 billion people globally."
"As advertisers increase investment across the in-game environment, it's important that they can measure success, understand key indicators of media quality, and detect any fraudulent activity," said Mark Kopera, head of product at Oracle Moat, in a statement. "Oracle's collaboration with Frameplay gives advertisers the measurement tools they need to make more informed buying decisions, build effective media strategies, and protect valuable ad spend."
