Demodesk Adds Integrations and Features

Demodesk, a provider of meeting platforms for sales and success teams, has added features and integrations to support revenue teams worldwide.

The new features include the following

Virtual meeting collaboration, allowing users to work alongside customers directly with Demodesk’s virtual screen software.

Real-time sales enablement, allowing users to access content during calls, while on-demand battle cards, and custom playbooks help handle objections and personalize conversations.

Seamless CRM Sync, allowing users to capture customer information through booking pages, speaker notes, and email communications using custom fields and automatically sync them to CRM systems.

Sales coaching tools, allowing managers to shadow meetings without being seen or heard, use AI-based insights to guide reps in real time, and analyze what works to convert more deals.

The new integrations allow users to connect with their entire sales stacks, including Google's G Suite, Microsoft Office, Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Gong, and more.