Demodesk Adds Integrations and Features
Demodesk, a provider of meeting platforms for sales and success teams, has added features and integrations to support revenue teams worldwide.
The new features include the following
- Virtual meeting collaboration, allowing users to work alongside customers directly with Demodesk’s virtual screen software.
- Real-time sales enablement, allowing users to access content during calls, while on-demand battle cards, and custom playbooks help handle objections and personalize conversations.
- Seamless CRM Sync, allowing users to capture customer information through booking pages, speaker notes, and email communications using custom fields and automatically sync them to CRM systems.
- Sales coaching tools, allowing managers to shadow meetings without being seen or heard, use AI-based insights to guide reps in real time, and analyze what works to convert more deals.
The new integrations allow users to connect with their entire sales stacks, including Google's G Suite, Microsoft Office, Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Gong, and more.
"Our customers want real-time enablement that will allow their revenue teams to sell from anywhere. The new enhancements and integrations to our intelligent meeting platform empower every rep to become a top performer, while helping companies meet their sales quotas and accelerate growth," said Veronika Riederle, CEO and co-founder of Demodesk, in a statement.