Demandbase Acquires InsideView and DemandMatrix

Demandbase has acquired InsideView, a sales and marketing intelligence provider, and DemandMatrix, a provider of technographic data and intelligence. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We're proud to join forces with these two great companies," said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase, in a statement. "Our vision is bold. We are transforming how B2B companies go to market, helping them deliver great experiences at every stage of the account journey. This requires great data, and we now have the premium B2B data and intelligence solutions to help companies identify, understand, and engage their customers and prospects. With this move, Demandbase moves from being just a leader in account-based programs to being the definitive leader in B2B go-to-market."

These acquisitions significantly expand the Demandbase One B2B Go-To-Market Suite. Joining the Demandbase ABX Cloud and Advertising Cloud are the new Data Cloud and Sales Intelligence Cloud.

With these acquisitions, Demandbase now offers a one-stop-shop for quality data across the following five components required for B2B go-to-market:

Firmographics: Powered by InsideView, firmographic data includes information on more than 20 million accounts worldwide, including financials, employee counts, market segments, industries, locations, news, and corporate hierarchies.

Technographics: Powered by DemandMatrix, technographic data provides insight into companies' tech stacks, future technology needs, technology-based skill set trends, cloud consumption revenue, and IT Spend.

Intent: Intent data uncovers the topics that companies are actively consuming across the web.

Account Identification: Account Identification helps identify the account of any visitor on a webpage, which is usually anonymous.

Contacts: Powered by InsideView, contact data provides insight on the people who work at the accounts, including name, function, job level, title, contact information, location, and social networks.

In addition, the Data Cloud also includes Data Integrity. Powered by InsideView, Data Integrity is a customer data management solution that continuously cleans, monitors, and unifies CRM data with the most reliable, up-to-date information.