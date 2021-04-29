Pacvue Integrates with CitrusAd
Pacvue, an e-commerce advertising platform provider, is partnering with CitrusAd, providing advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation across retailers.
CitrusAd's Ecommerce Ad Network includes up to 25,000 stores and represents $180 billion in omnichannel sales.
Through the Pacvue partnership and integration, companies now have more options to manage their CitrusAd campaigns with performance data, reporting, and optimizations. Alongside CitrusAd, Pacvue offers unified retail media management that incorporates sales, advertising, inventory, and digital shelf intelligence at scale.
"As one of the leaders in the e-commerce advertising industry, we're thrilled to launch our open API platform and welcome Pacvue as a CitrusAd partner. It provides brands and agencies with more options; both our companies are aligned to bring the expertise and innovation to help brands unlock the full advertising potential of the CitrusAd retailer network," said David Haase, chief revenue officer at CitrusAd, in a statement.
"As advertising options continue to proliferate across the eCommerce industry, marketers are looking for unified technology to help them achieve success at scale," said Melissa Burdick, president of Pacvue, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with CitrusAd to expand the availability of retailers that brands and agencies can advertise with through the Pacvue tool suite and help marketers uncover opportunities for growth."
