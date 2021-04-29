Pacvue Integrates with CitrusAd

Pacvue, an e-commerce advertising platform provider, is partnering with CitrusAd, providing advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation across retailers.

CitrusAd's Ecommerce Ad Network includes up to 25,000 stores and represents $180 billion in omnichannel sales.

Through the Pacvue partnership and integration, companies now have more options to manage their CitrusAd campaigns with performance data, reporting, and optimizations. Alongside CitrusAd, Pacvue offers unified retail media management that incorporates sales, advertising, inventory, and digital shelf intelligence at scale.