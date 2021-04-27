Braze Integrates with Shopify

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, today added features and a Shopify integration to Braze Predictive Suite and Report Builder.

"While consumer spending is predicted to recover, preferences and behaviors have evolved and form the foundation of the next normal," said Kevin Wang, senior vice president of product at Braze, in a statement. "Consumers will expect companies to be able to adjust quickly to these shifting behaviors, and the introduction of these new features, enhancements, and integrations will enable brands to evolve their customer engagement programs to meet expectations."

With Braze's Shopify integration, marketers will be able to use real-time Shopify data to drive their Braze segmentation, cross-channel commerce experiences, and message personalization.

Braze's other new or expanded offerings help companies measure campaign performance and leverage behavioral insights to power more personalized campaigns. Predictive Purchases is Braze's latest addition to its machine learning-powered Predictive Suite. The tool uncovers insights on who is likely to make future purchases.

The new Canvas data feature allows companies to build customized reports to understand and compare customer journey performance directly within Report Builder and better understand how different journeys moved the needle on key metrics broken down by individual variant and message.

Braze also added components to the Braze Canvas customer journey tool. Audience Paths gives companies more clarity and control over the customer journey by funneling users down different paths based on audience criteria. Audience Sync to Google helps companies reach consumers across more channels, including search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Display Network, by dynamically syncing first-party user data from Braze directly to Google for retargeting and look-alike modeling.

Additionally, a new Drag-and-Drop Email Editor helps marketers design emails without HTML and integrate directly with features such as Content Blocks that allow teams to collaborate and design emails together.