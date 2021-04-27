Alida Launches Spring 2021 Product Release

Alida today launched the Spring 2021 release of its Customer Experience Management (CXM) & Insights Platform, with enhancements that allow users to optimize customer, product, brand, and employee experiences.

"Today's release strengthens Alida's position as a CX leader," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "Brands want to capture and visualize experience data to understand and action customer feedback in real time. We're thrilled to provide our clients with AI-driven analytics and deep integration of experience data and operational data to help them close the feedback loop with their customers. Alida is all about closed-loop experience management."

The release includes new integrations with social review sites, CRM systems from Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, and human resources systems; and new capabilities to manage customer journeys and automatically act on critical responses. These include Slack case management, event-driven surveys; analysis of ideal pricing and product attributes, survey support for Arabic and Hebrew, a media industry solution, a mobile app, and new dashboards as part of Alida CXM, Alida Analytics, and Alida Touchpoint.