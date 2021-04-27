Stratifyd Launches Stratifyd Solutions

Stratifyd, a provider of experience analytics solutions, today launched Stratifyd Solutions, a purpose-built offering to help businesses uncover insights and drive value from experience, operational, and behavioral data.

Each solution works independently or as part of an enterprise-wide experience analytics platform. These individual solutions include the following:

Stratifyd for Customer Experience and VoC, allowing companies to listen to customers, consolidate feedback, identify and recover at-risk customers; surface insights on competitive experiences to inform product or service improvements; and uncover the role the employee experience plays in driving the customer experience;

Stratifyd for Contact Center Experience, allowing businesses to identify opportunities for process and resource optimization, agent performance improvement, sales effectiveness, and compliance and quality assurance;

Stratifyd for Product Experience, to uncover customer attitudes and product insights and chart a new course for product roadmaps by listening to the conversations among customers, competitors, and the market;

Stratifyd for Digital Experience, to monitor brand reputation across every digital touchpoint and consolidate feedback; and

Stratifyd for Medical Insights, to uncover insights from real-world evidence sourced directly from clinical data, medical affair data, and healthcare provider feedback.