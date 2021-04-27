Lucid Partners with The Trade Desk
Lucid, a programmatic research technology company, is partnering with demand-side platform provider The Trade Desk to introduce Brand Lift to help The Trade Desk customers measure the impact of digital campaigns on key brand metrics using brand lift studies.
Brand Lift is powered by Lucid's Impact Measurement APIs. It enables The Trade Desk clients to set up surveys and view in-flight brand lift reporting directly in The Trade Desk platform. Marketers and advertisers can ask core branding questions to measure awareness, ad recall, consideration, purchase intent, recommendations, and favorability for their cross-channel campaigns. Lucid then leverages its marketplace to gather survey responses from test and control groups. Brand marketers and advertisers can typically start to see results one week after a survey launches, with granular insights updated daily thereafter to show lift by age, gender, and frequency, and reporting at the campaign, ad group, and creative level.
"When consumer behaviors and external factors are changing at warp speed, every day matters," said Patrick Comer, founder and CEO of Lucid, in a statement. "Brand marketers need to have access to actionable insights at a moment's notice so they can be more flexible and agile in their strategies and able to make adjustments on the fly. Brand Lift affords marketers just that. We are thrilled to partner with The Trade Desk and leverage our Impact Measurement solution to help pioneer the next wave of smart brand measurement."
"Today's brand marketers and advertisers need to measure the impact of their digital campaigns," said Brenda Tuohig, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "We are constantly looking to expand our products and service offerings to give marketers access to smart measurement solutions and real-time insights, especially as interest in [connected TV] continues to rise as our fastest growing channel. Our partnership with Lucid demonstrates our commitment to helping advertisers around the globe look beyond scale and frequency to measure the true impact of their upper funnel campaigns and drive real business results."