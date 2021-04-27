Lucid Partners with The Trade Desk

Lucid, a programmatic research technology company, is partnering with demand-side platform provider The Trade Desk to introduce Brand Lift to help The Trade Desk customers measure the impact of digital campaigns on key brand metrics using brand lift studies.

Brand Lift is powered by Lucid's Impact Measurement APIs. It enables The Trade Desk clients to set up surveys and view in-flight brand lift reporting directly in The Trade Desk platform. Marketers and advertisers can ask core branding questions to measure awareness, ad recall, consideration, purchase intent, recommendations, and favorability for their cross-channel campaigns. Lucid then leverages its marketplace to gather survey responses from test and control groups. Brand marketers and advertisers can typically start to see results one week after a survey launches, with granular insights updated daily thereafter to show lift by age, gender, and frequency, and reporting at the campaign, ad group, and creative level.