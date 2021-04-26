Lob Integrates with Salesforce
Lob has integrated its direct mail automation platform with Salesforce and made it available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
With the integration, Salesforce users can trigger sending personalized letters, postcards, and checks at scale directly within their Salesforce environments. The Lob integration turns direct mail into an on-demand channel connected to actions, reporting and attribution directly within the CRM.
Salesforce customers can use the Lob integration across multiple use cases, including compliance, marketing, sales, customer retention, and reimbursement, to track mail pieces and ensure delivery. They can experiment with mail variations and create direct mail campaigns based on reports and triggers linked to events or record-changes. Real-time visibility allows program managers to coordinate customer responses across channels and inform follow-up tasks, email, and calls to accelerate sales. After campaign setup, Lob's Print Delivery Network of commercial printers provides dynamic routing, instant scaling, and turnaround of mail pieces.
"We had been assessing mailer options for a long time, and this integration had everything we needed," said Joey Bellucco, system administrator at Prospect Home Finance, a San Diego mortgage broker, in a statement. "Integrating directly with our Salesforce data allows us to use automation to create records and send mail whenever we like. The integration has saved us a good deal of time and money."
