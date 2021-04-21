Lotame Adds 11 Partners for Its Panorama ID

Lotame, a provider of data enrichment solutions, has signed 11 data partners, including Dun & Bradstreet, ShareThis, and Throtle, to support Lotame Panorama ID, its identity solution.

The following companies are data partners supporting Panorama ID:

Launched in late 2020, Lotame Panorama ID is an enriched global identity solution. Panorama IDs carry an average of more than 200 behavioral attributes.

With Panorama ID, these data partners will now have access to the following:

"Lotame is offering the industry a solution that improves engagement,even in the absence of deterministic data," said Michael Gorman, senior vice president of product and marketing at ShareThis, in a statement. "We are happy to support this comprehensive approach toward meeting advertisers' needs in the cookieless world."

"Our integration with the Lotame Panorama ID aligns with our commitment to remain a neutral player in the industry as we continue to power consumer identity across the cookieless web," said Moira McKenna, chief revenue officer of Throtle, in a statement. "We are committed to creating a better standard for identity so publishers and brands can continue to thrive in a privacy-first future."

"Dun & Bradstreet's data will continue to be targetable, even in the absence of third-party cookies," said Stacy Greiner, chief marketing officer of Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "We realize that the approach going forward will be multifaceted, and we are committed to giving our clients a choice. We will do so by integrating our data into high-quality ID solutions, platforms, and media channels, which is why we have collaborated with Lotame."

"Without a replacement for third-party tracking, marketers around the globe will lose the ability to collect quality data to power campaigns," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "Marketers need options outside the walled gardens, such as data-driven targeting, to reach consumers up and down the funnel. With Panorama ID and partnerships with data partners, marketers can find and engage in-market, relevant consumers thanks to accurate, privacy-compliant data."