Piktochart Launches Piktostory for Video Editing

Piktochart, providers of a visual storytelling solution for businesses, today launched Piktostory, a video editing platform that lets users turn long-form videos into bite-sized clips ready to be shared on social media.

The launch comes five months after the BETA version of the platform was released, which let users do the following:

Upload video files from a local computer, Zoom or Google Drive;

Edit subtitles; and

Turn the uploaded videos into multiple snippets optimized for social platforms.

The new version of Piktostory includes a built-in video recorder and customization and branding features that let users do the following:

Adjusti text properties, including font color, font family, font size, background color, and text position;

Change video properties, including video background color, video size, video position, and choose between additional aspect ratios;

Add branded watermarks to the video.