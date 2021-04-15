Piktochart Launches Piktostory for Video Editing
Piktochart, providers of a visual storytelling solution for businesses, today launched Piktostory, a video editing platform that lets users turn long-form videos into bite-sized clips ready to be shared on social media.
The launch comes five months after the BETA version of the platform was released, which let users do the following:
- Upload video files from a local computer, Zoom or Google Drive;
- Edit subtitles; and
- Turn the uploaded videos into multiple snippets optimized for social platforms.
The new version of Piktostory includes a built-in video recorder and customization and branding features that let users do the following:
- Adjusti text properties, including font color, font family, font size, background color, and text position;
- Change video properties, including video background color, video size, video position, and choose between additional aspect ratios;
- Add branded watermarks to the video.
"Our vision is to make video editing and video content repurposing accessible to everyone," said Ai Ching Goh, CEO of Piktochart, in a statement. "In the current times, video communication has become the norm. We wanted to make it easier by providing a video editing solution that would be as effortless as editing a text document."