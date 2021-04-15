Smartling Joins Contentstack's Catalysts Program
Smartling, an automated translation provider, has joined Contentstack's Catalysts partner program, an ecosystem of technology and service providers, and launched an integration with Contentstack that offers mutual customers automated translation job management, end-to-end efficiency in authoring and publishing omnichannel translated content, and onboarding in less than 30 days.
Contentstack enables users to build and deploy content across every channel and touchpoint in the consumer journey. Smartling's integration seamlessly ingests Entries and Releases in Contentstack, capturing both source content and visual context. Smartling's language services offer customers a single-point solution to manage translation automation and the human translation process. Completed translations are pulled into Contentstack automatically.
"We're excited about this partnership with Contentstack because we see their global customer base is looking for ways to efficiently manage local language content," said Andrew Saxe, vice president of product at Smartling, in a statement. "The foundation of personalization is language, and we see a bright future ahead in combining the power of the G2-rated #1 headless CMS and the #1 translation management system to manage and localize content quickly, accurately and with minimal effort."
"Having Smartling in the Catalysts ecosystem means our customers are able to quickly and easily translate their omnichannel experiences into any language," said Peter Fogelsanger, Contentstack's global head of partnerships, in a statement. "The smooth integration between Smartling and Contentstack is designed to feel like an extension to a familiar workspace and offers all of the tools that global brands need to manage translations for any and every language."
