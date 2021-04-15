Smartling Joins Contentstack's Catalysts Program

Smartling, an automated translation provider, has joined Contentstack's Catalysts partner program, an ecosystem of technology and service providers, and launched an integration with Contentstack that offers mutual customers automated translation job management, end-to-end efficiency in authoring and publishing omnichannel translated content, and onboarding in less than 30 days.

Contentstack enables users to build and deploy content across every channel and touchpoint in the consumer journey. Smartling's integration seamlessly ingests Entries and Releases in Contentstack, capturing both source content and visual context. Smartling's language services offer customers a single-point solution to manage translation automation and the human translation process. Completed translations are pulled into Contentstack automatically.