HubSpot Invests in and Partners with OneSignal

OneSignal, a customer engagement messaging provider, has received a strategic investment from HubSpot. The two companies have built an integration within HubSpot's messaging infrastructure that enables mobile and web push notifications.

Joint customers of HubSpot and OneSignal can build and send messages across multiple digital channels and automate messaging campaigns right from the HubSpot dashboard. As part of this integration, OneSignal-powered mobile and web push notifications can be triggered directly from HubSpot's Automation Workflow portal. Businesses looking for more advanced functionality like analytics, messaging templates, A/B testing, and more can access even more features in OneSignal.