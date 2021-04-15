HubSpot Invests in and Partners with OneSignal
OneSignal, a customer engagement messaging provider, has received a strategic investment from HubSpot. The two companies have built an integration within HubSpot's messaging infrastructure that enables mobile and web push notifications.
Joint customers of HubSpot and OneSignal can build and send messages across multiple digital channels and automate messaging campaigns right from the HubSpot dashboard. As part of this integration, OneSignal-powered mobile and web push notifications can be triggered directly from HubSpot's Automation Workflow portal. Businesses looking for more advanced functionality like analytics, messaging templates, A/B testing, and more can access even more features in OneSignal.
"HubSpot shares OneSignal’s commitment to building products for a community of customer-oriented developers. The OneSignal team has developed an impressive customer messaging product that is beloved by this community and we’re proud to support them with this investment," said Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate development and business development at HubSpot, in a statement.
"The future of customer engagement relies on businesses being able to send personalized messages to their customers across many channels. Our partnership and integration with HubSpot is a key step in making it easier for developers and marketers to power modern and effective omnichannel messaging experiences. We're excited to be working closely with HubSpot to bring our market-leading products together to help businesses of all sizes better acquire and engage their users," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal, in a statement.
