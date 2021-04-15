DecisionLink Launches ValueCloud Release

DecisionLink today unveiled the latest version of ValueCloud, its platform for customer value management (CVM). The platform's new self-service features scale and automate business case development processes to establish and communicate economic value to prospective buyers.

As part of this evolution, DecisionLink also introduced ValueCloud for Marketers to attract, engage, and convert leads through value-based content and web-based ROI simulations. This marketing bundle integrates with the ValueCloud's self-service capabilities to create a streamlined lead-flow that carries value data from lead to win and beyond.

"At DecisionLink, we are committed to transforming customer relationships by centering them on business value," said Jim Berryhill, CEO and co-founder of DecisonLink, in a statement. "These new enhancements build on ValueCloud as the gold standard for CVM, making it easy for emerging companies and global enterprises alike to fully automate the management of customer value as a strategic asset in order to build customers for life."

The newly updated ValueCloud platform includes increased self-service capabilities, guided user experiences, a migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS), customer-specific data repositories, configurable workflows that allow it t augment the default ValueCloud five step workflow to arrive at a value hypothesis using the platform's workflow engine; open value formulation that allows users to deviate from the native three-prong value formula for determining value to modify calculations to drive customized value communications, and an action-oriented user interface with simplified role- and function-specific dashboards.

"This launch delivers on the promise of a more robust, automated platform for value teams that can be deployed faster and more easily integrated for a seamless commercial value chain," said DecisionLink Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer John Porter in a statement. "At the same time, we made a considerable investment in augmenting the technology underpinnings of ValueCloud so that we are able to better and more quickly evolve future versions of the platform."

DecisionLink's ValueCloud for Marketers helps users attract, engage, and compel prospects using real-time, integrated value-based messaging and web ROI experiences. It consists of a case-study builder, web-based calculator, and a marketing automation connector that passes data to major marketing automation tools, such as HubSpot, Marketo, Eloqua, and others.

This new bundle in the ValueCloud for Marketers is estimated to engage and convert 30 percent more prospects by communicating differentiated economic value messages throughout marketing content and growing the top of the sales funnel, according to DecisionLink data.