UserTesting Launches Template Gallery, Tree Testing, Qualtrics Integration, and Smart Tags

UserTesting has added to its Human Insight Platform in its April 2021 product release. Additions include a template gallery for testing with out-of-the-box sample questions, approval flow features to make test review and management more accessible, tree testing to enhance usability testing capabilities, an integration with Qualtrics, and smart tags for finding and surfacing moments from video-based customer feedback.

UserTesting's new template gallery helps teams create and launch tests faster and ensure that they align with industry best practices for collecting customer research and feedback. It provides a single location for saved test plans and UserTesting's Quick Answer templates. Additionally, the new approval flow feature helps teams manage and scale their programs with additional governance and control for how tests are launched.

The UserTesting tree testing solution helps users get feedback on navigation and content hierarchy using analytics combined with video feedback.

The Qualtrics integration brings customer sentiment data and human insight together to help organizations understand the why behind customer feedback. Users also have access to pre-built UserTesting templates that align to common customer, product, or brand research use cases.

With smart tags, users can find specific moments within video feedback sessions. UserTesting's machine learning model is designed to evaluate video feedback and analysis in real time. Smart tags automatically detects 10 common tags, including trust, ease, aversion, recommendations, and more. Smart tags will also be available for written responses.