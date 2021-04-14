Experian and InfoSum Partner to Help Marketers in a Post-Third-Party Cookie Ecosystem

Experian, the global information services company, and InfoSum, providers of a platform for customer data collaboration, have expanded their partnership help marketers gain a more comprehensive view of their customers. Now, marketers can access Experian audience data on U.S. consumers through InfoSum, and leveraging InfoSum's technology, enrich their customer data with Experian insights to understand audiences and deliver relevant messages across channels, in a privacy-compliant manner.

"As third-party cookies become unavailable, marketers are searching for alternatives to identify their customers across devices and learn more about their interests and behaviors," said Genevieve Juillard, Experian's president of marketing services and data quality, in a statement. "Our continued collaboration with InfoSum creates another pathway for marketers to address a fragmented ecosystem, connect digital touchpoints together, access powerful insights, optimize marketing campaigns, and deliver relevant messages across channels."

Marketers can leverage InfoSum's decentralized identity infrastructure to collaborate across first-party data sources and match their customer data against a media owner's data to build customized audiences. Users can then layer Experian data, such as demographic and lifestyle information, on top of their custom audiences to better understand their customers' interests and behaviors. Once audience segments have been built, marketers can access Experian's activation capabilities and execute true omnichannel campaigns.