Templafy Introduces Engage to Analyze Content Performance

Templafy, a content enablement platform provider, today launched Engage to help companies improve content performance.

Engage supports sharing, collaboration, and tracking for business content. Engage can be embedded within employee workflow, integrating with commonly used enterprise tech applications such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Salesforce.

It's rare that employees create business content that lives on their desktop eternally. They send it to their boss for input, they share it with potential customers to move a deal along or to a recruitment prospect to grow their team. This content is where business is done," said Christian Lund, co-founder and chief product officer of Templafy, in a statement. "We built Engage to support these critical business activities and deliver data around content performance that can be used to measurably improve content's impact, and therefore business results themselves"

With Engage, users can do the following:

Share business content from any business application;

Build curated collaboration and approval flows using annotations, comments, or action points directed at specific respondents;

Send files with no size limitations using unique links that are only accessible by chosen recipients;

Receive real-time notifications and insights that offer transparency in the business content review cycle; and

View a document insights dashboard that displays actionable data.