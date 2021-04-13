Templafy Introduces Engage to Analyze Content Performance
Templafy, a content enablement platform provider, today launched Engage to help companies improve content performance.
Engage supports sharing, collaboration, and tracking for business content. Engage can be embedded within employee workflow, integrating with commonly used enterprise tech applications such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Salesforce.
It's rare that employees create business content that lives on their desktop eternally. They send it to their boss for input, they share it with potential customers to move a deal along or to a recruitment prospect to grow their team. This content is where business is done," said Christian Lund, co-founder and chief product officer of Templafy, in a statement. "We built Engage to support these critical business activities and deliver data around content performance that can be used to measurably improve content's impact, and therefore business results themselves"
With Engage, users can do the following:
- Share business content from any business application;
- Build curated collaboration and approval flows using annotations, comments, or action points directed at specific respondents;
- Send files with no size limitations using unique links that are only accessible by chosen recipients;
- Receive real-time notifications and insights that offer transparency in the business content review cycle; and
- View a document insights dashboard that displays actionable data.
"Content, like sales proposals, employee contracts, and client deliverables and the elements like data, visuals, and disclaimers that live within those documents, is a primary driver of business itself, but often is not treated as such. In order to truly ensure content performs as it should, enterprises need to adopt solutions that enable their content – that help centrally govern it, improve the process of building, editing and perfecting it, and understand how it is performing and what value it is ultimately bringing to the organization," said Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy, in a statement. "Without these solutions, businesses risk disconnected content which can lead to loss of compliance, brand integrity and employee productivity, and ultimately negatively impact overall business performance. Engage ensures Templafy's platform enables business content not just in the creation and editing phases, but throughout the entirety of the business content lifecycle, ultimately leading to better business results."
Related Articles
Templafy Partners with Aprimo
20 Feb 2020
Aprimo and Templafy have teamed up to deliver Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office Powered by Templafy.
Templafy to Acquire Napp
18 May 2020
Templafy's acquisition of Napp will extend its document creation platform with collaboration capabilities.