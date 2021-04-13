Qualified Launches Qualified X Marketing and Sales Platform

Qualified.com, providers of a conversational sales and marketing platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, today launched Qualified X, enabling sales teams to identify the most important buyers on the website and engage them.

Qualified X gives organizations complete visibility into every visitor on their sites and empowers them to proactively initiate conversations with their most valuable buyers. The platform includes a number of new features, including the following:

Qualified X Live Stream: Sales reps can see all VIP website visitors and which pages they are browsing in real time, with information presented in a visual console that includes CRM, account-based marketing, and firmographic data.

Qualified X Segments: Website visitors are instantly identified and bucketed into predefined segments according to a company's unique buying criteria.

Qualified X Onsite Routing and Alerts: The moment a new visitor arrives on the site, Qualified traverses the entire Salesforce data model, reading every field on Leads, Contacts, Accounts and Opportunities. Qualified makes important accounts available for conversation and immediately routes visitors based on Salesforce ownership details.

Qualified X Pounce, to proactively engage website visitors.

Qualified X Insights and Analytics:Sales leaders are given more insight into their team's performance with Sales Leaderboards, a new analytics tool that keeps a pulse on the sales reps actively succeeding, as well as which sales reps need more coaching. Sales leaders can also glean valuable insight into website visitor behavior and conversation performance with Conversation Flow Analytics and Session Reports, helping optimize their approach and engagement strategy.