ON24 Launches Enterprise Solution
ON24 introduced a solution to help companies enhance audience engagement and deliver actionable insights that integrate with sales and marketing processes. Bringing together ON24 Live and On-Demand Captioning,ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect, marketers can maximize performance of their digital programs.
The enterprise solution delivers new captioning capabilities combined with deep analytics and integration with leading marketing systems. Capabilities include the following:
- ON24 Live and On-Demand Captioning to extend audience reach globally. Captioning is available in more than 60 languages.
- ON24 Intelligence to track in-depth content performance, engagement data, and audience buying signals across digital marketing programs.
- ON24 Connect to seamlessly integrate first-person insights with leading marketing automation, CRM, and other business systems.
"Companies are adopting digital-first engagement strategies and looking for ways to deliver compelling experiences across every marketing and sales interaction," said Steve Daheb, chief marketing officer of ON24, in a statement. "Our enterprise solution will allow customers to maximize the full power of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to advance digital engagement and drive personalized customer experiences."
