Folloze and 6sense Partner
Folloze and 6sense have forged a technology partnership that combines 6sense's intent, predictive, and account engagement data with Folloze's personalized buyer experience and sales orchestration capabilities.
Using real-time data to understand buyer behavior, the integration will identify target accounts and deliver contextual buying journeys at scale based on their intent, stage, industry, use case, and more.
6sense account identification matches unknown visitors to accounts and surfaces relevant account data, such as firmographics, current buying stage, segment, and intent keywords. Leveraging these insights, Folloze executes micro-targeted omnichannel campaigns, relying on automation to guide buyers through their self-service journeys. Folloze measures buyer engagement, including content consumption, viewing time, topics of interest, and most-active buying team members.
6sense account data is leveraged both for inbound and outbound campaigns or Folloze marketing-email orchestrated campaigns (leveraging Folloze ID service).
"Today's digital-first buyers are savvier than ever," said Viral Bajaria, co-founder and chief technology officer of 6sense, in a statement. "Delivering personalized, timely, and relevant buyer experiences across a wide range of digital touchpoints has become table stakes for revenue teams. Our partnership with Folloze delivers on this vision by empowering marketing teams to engage buyers based on their unique buying journeys and what is most relevant to them."
"Marketing teams must now step up and assume greater ownership of the lead-to-revenue cycle," said David Brutman, chief product officer and co-founder of Folloze, in a statement. "To meet these new realities, marketers must consistently deliver high-value and relevant journeys for today's demanding B2B buyer. We are excited to partner with 6sense to help marketers create standout account-based experiences through a process that's as simple as building a PowerPoint presentation."
