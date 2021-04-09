Folloze and 6sense Partner

Folloze and 6sense have forged a technology partnership that combines 6sense's intent, predictive, and account engagement data with Folloze's personalized buyer experience and sales orchestration capabilities.

Using real-time data to understand buyer behavior, the integration will identify target accounts and deliver contextual buying journeys at scale based on their intent, stage, industry, use case, and more.

6sense account identification matches unknown visitors to accounts and surfaces relevant account data, such as firmographics, current buying stage, segment, and intent keywords. Leveraging these insights, Folloze executes micro-targeted omnichannel campaigns, relying on automation to guide buyers through their self-service journeys. Folloze measures buyer engagement, including content consumption, viewing time, topics of interest, and most-active buying team members.

6sense account data is leveraged both for inbound and outbound campaigns or Folloze marketing-email orchestrated campaigns (leveraging Folloze ID service).