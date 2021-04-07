Medallia Launches Intelligence for Restaurants

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience management and engagement solutions, has launched a restaurant insights dashboard, Intelligence for Restaurants, from Sense360 by Medallia.

Powered by machine learning, these dashboards offer instant access to insights into the top drivers of brand perceptions and performance, overall market performance, and customer loyalty over time.

"The restaurant industry is changing at an unprecedented speed, with new channels like delivery emerging, new competitors entering the space, and grocery stores rolling out prepared food offerings. Restaurants need to respond faster than ever and, with our new Intelligence dashboards, they can get answers to their most pressing questions instantly and react in real time. With actionable data right at their fingertips, key decision makers have the tools they need to rethink their marketing strategy, enhance the customer experience, and drive business outcomes," said Eli Portnoy, Ssenior vice president and general manager of Sense360 by Medallia, in a statement.

Intelligence for Restaurants offers the following: