SetSail Launches AI-Powered Sales Tools

SetSail, providers of a micro-incentives platform for sales, this week is introducing a signal-based coaching app; smart milestone signals; and data automation features.

"The world of work has changed in the past year, and the new normal requires a new way of selling," said Haggai Levi, CEO of SetSail, in a statement. "To be successful today, sales teams must embrace data, signals, and storytelling. This is where SetSail comes in, providing sales teams with the information they need to take the small steps that lead to closing big deals."

SetSail uses artificial intelligence to identify the buying signals needed to close deasl and then converts these signals into recommendations for sales reps and presents them with micro-rewards (e.g. monetary rewards and recognitions) for following the best path of action and building good selling habits.

The new features include the following: