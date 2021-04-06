net2phone Launches net2phone for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

net2phone, a provider of unified cloud communications solutions for businesses, has launched net2phone for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange.

Within the Salesforce environment, net2phone for Salesforce does the following:

Provides click-to-call;

Automatically populates inbound calls with customer information and account record details;

Enables everyone in the organization to access updated contact status and build accurate metrics based on rich call records; and

Empowers customization of user profiles and softphones so that each individual sees the most important specifics based around their particular role.

"With our Salesforce integration, we've effectively made intelligent, data-driven voice communications an inherent feature," said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone, in a statement. "It's an important step in our drive to bring voice communications back to the center of business communications." "net2phone for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as net2phone powers digital transformation for customers by integrating data-powered voice calling with Salesforce," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

net2phone for Salesforce is available in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. It provides unlimited calling to more than 40 destination countries, live chat, call recording, webRTC, mobile apps, communications, and advanced management analytics.