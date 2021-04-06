Acquire Launches Conversational Customer Experience Platform

Acquire, a conversational customer experience (CX) platform provider, today launched software that streamlines customer conversations, automates workflows, and enables teams to better analyze support and service efficiency.

Acquire's conversational CX platform is designed to enable companies to virtualize in-person experiences and create ongoing conversations with customers, providing seamless transitions between modes of conversation, including text, chat, voice, video, cobrowse, a form of on-screen collaboration, and social messaging apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. This conversational approach, combined with centralized customer data from other tools, puts all the contextual, relevant information at agents' fingertips. Acquire's analytics and reporting capabilities further enable businesses to measure, iterate, and improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Acquire is helping companies lead their industry in customer experience, and more than 200 modern companies, including Saint Gobain, United Airlines, Samsung, and Audi, have chosen our conversational CX platform," said Amrit Dhangal, chief operating officer and co-founder of Acquire, in a statement. "Our customers across different industries, including retail and ecommerce, financial services, and technology, have all had success using our software for different use cases." "We're excited to offer customers the choice of how they engage with Ashley Home Furniture—whether that is fully online, or a combination of online and in-store shopping. Being able to start a chat, escalate to video to show a specific product, and then cobrowse through a finance application is truly revolutionary for how we do business." said Ben Churma, vice president of ecommerce at Ashley Home Furniture Canada, in a statement.

Acquire's newest platform integrates to leading solutions like Shopify, Alkami, and Salesforce.