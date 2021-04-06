ServiceNow Partners with Qualtrics

ServiceNow and Qualtrics today announced a strategic partnership to help companies deliver next-generation employee experiences and customer service, leveraging the combined power of ServiceNow's digital workflows with Qualtrics' experience management technology on a single platform.

With the new solutions, companies will be able to bring sentiment data from Qualtrics into ServiceNow Customer and IT Workflows.

"Empathy at mass scale is the business differentiator of the 21st century," said Bill McDermott, president and CEO of ServiceNow, in a statement. "The digital world demands tailored, seamless, and integrated experiences for every customer and employee. Our partnership with Qualtrics will help customers turn insights into action and redefine the experience economy." "Businesses succeed or fail based on the experiences they deliver, and experience data has become the most valuable data in every organization," said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics, in a statement. "Our partnership with ServiceNow is the best of both worlds for our customers, who'll be able to use data and insights to drive real-time action and deliver incredible experiences for the new way of work."

The following joint solutions will allow companies to bring experience data from Qualtrics into ServiceNow Agent Workspaces: