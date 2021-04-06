Waylay Launches Digital Twin on Salesforce AppExchange

Waylay today launched its Waylay Digital Twin application on Salesforce AppExchange.

Waylay Digital Twin is a cloud-based application for Salesforce users that bridges the connected world and Salesforce. Under the hood, it leverages the Waylay PaaS automation and analytics technology.

Waylay Digital Twin enhances IoT asset monitoring and analytics. It creates digital twins that bind Salesforce assets to physical assets and analyzes real-time IoT data streams. It is compatible with both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure IoT solutions.

Waylay Digital Twin creates visibility on live asset conditions and allows triggering business processes through configurable Salesforce flows.